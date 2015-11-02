2015 Scripps Howard Awards Nominations Are Open

Nominations are open for the 2015 Scripps Howard Awards.

The awards, put on by the Scripps Howard Foundation, recognize excellence in print, broadcast and online journalism and are open to any U.S.-based news organization.

The online submission portal is open and will remain so until Feb. 10. Afterwards, a panel of judges will review the submissions and decide on the winners. They will be announced in March and share $180,000 in cash prizes.

“Year after year, the winning entries are stories that astonish and leave us with emotions ranging from anger to delight to compassion and inspiration,” said Liz Carter, Scripps Howard Foundation president and CEO. “What is true for every winning piece is the impact that work has on a community, be it the entire country or one small town. Their work is valued, respected and appreciated long after the applause ends. The Scripps Howard Foundation takes great pride in paying tribute to these dedicated journalists.”

The categories are: Investigative Reporting, Opinion, Breaking News, Photojournalism, Business/Economics Reporting, Public Service Reporting, Community Journalism, Radio/Audio In-Depth Coverage, Digital Innovation, TV/Cable Local Coverage, Environmental Reporting, TV/Cable National-International Coverage, First Amendment, Topic of the Year (Police-Community Relations), Human Interest Storytelling, Teacher/Administrator of the Year.

Go to www.scripps.com/foundation/grants/professionals/scripps-howard-awards for more submission information.