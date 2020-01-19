What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 20-Jan. 26)

CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard and Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora from Queens highlight the new shows premiering on cable and streaming services this week.

Star Trek: Picard, which debuts Jan. 23, returns Patrick Stewart to the Star Trek universe as the series begins several decades after the Star Trek: The Next Generation series and films, according to the streaming service.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens premieres Jan 22 and stars Nora “Awkwafina” Lum in an autobiographical scripted series of her life growing up in Queens.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting this week on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 20 -- Carter (drama) -- WGN

Jan. 21 -- Project Blue Book (returning series) -- History

Jan. 23 -- The Bold Type (returning series) -- Freeform

Jan. 23 -- October Faction (drama) -- Netflix

Jan. 24 -- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (returning series) -- Netflix

Jan. 24 -- Shrill (returning series) -- Hulu

Jan. 26 -- Our Cartoon President (animation) -- Showtime