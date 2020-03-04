OTT Spotlight: Acorn TV Servicing Streaming Audiences With British-Themed Fare

Acorn TV is well positioned to be competitive in the battle among streaming services by super-serving fans of British-produced content, according to Acorn TV general manager Matthew Graham.

The $5.99 monthly, subscription-based service currently offers more than 3,000 hours of acquired and original programming fare primarily originating from the UK, but also featuring content from Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, said Graham.

Acorn TV, created by BET founder Robert Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment Inc. in 2011 and acquired by AMC in 2018, has more than 1 million subscribers in the US and Canada.

Graham talks about the success of Acorn Tv as well as its viability in a crowded video streaming marketplace in a new OTT Spotlight segment.