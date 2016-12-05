WZAW Brings 4 p.m. News to North Central Wisconsin

WZAW, Gray’s low-powered Fox affiliate serving the Wausau-Rhinelander, Wisc. market, Monday debuted a 4 p.m. newscast produced in conjunction with its sister station, WSAW, the market’s full-powered CBS affiliate.

The newscast is anchored by investigative reporters Matthew Simon and Kassandra Sepeda. WSAW’s meteorologist, Chad Franzen, is providing weather reports.

WZAW launched a 9 p.m. newscast in October 2015. With the new half-hour newscast at 4 p.m., WSAW and WZAW produce 30.5 hours of news a week, according to the station.

Related: RTDNA's Mike Cavender Retiring in 2017

“Our goal is that this newscast will be the first one viewers turn to in the afternoon,” says news director Jessica Laszewski. “We’re excited to bring something different to this time period and to build on our promise to share more local stories and programming.”