White House Cites TWC, NBCU for STEM Efforts

Time Warner Cable's ongoing Connect a Million Minds initiative to get kids involved in after-school STEM (science, technology,

engineering and math) activities is getting a shout-out from the White House today, while Comcast's NBCU Hispanic Enterprises and Content is getting a nod as a "new partner stepping up in response to the President's call to action" for announcing a new program, Aprender es Triunfar, an effort to close the "Latino student achievement gap," with a focus on STEM.

As part of that effort, NBCU's MSNBC, Telemundo and mun2 will simulcast a 44-minute TV version of theatrical documentary,

Underwater Dreams about four teenagers, all sons of Mexican immigrants, who enter an underwater robotics competition.

In announcing some new elements of the President's Educate to Innovate STEM education program, the White House highlighted under the section on "ongoing momentum by existing partners the fact that TWC had already reached its goal of connecting those million students to community STEM programs.

"Through national and local non-profit partnerships, employee volunteers, original public service announcements, and innovative campaigns like STEM in Sports and Wouldn’t It Be Cool If…, TWC has organized direct and in-kind investments of more than $100 million to-date to inspire student interest in STEM subjects," said the White House early Tuesday (May 27) in advance of the President hosting the White House Science Fair, which is focusing on girls and women excelling in STEM.

TWC announced in February it was donating $500,000 in cash and in kind support to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of America create a STEM program starting this summer. (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/washington/time-warner-cable-bgca-...).

"Together with its partners, including FIRST Robotics and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, TWC has reached its goal of connecting one million students to STEM opportunities in their communities," said the White House. "Building on this success, TWC will continue connecting students through new and expanded partnerships that bring high-quality STEM learning to existing afterschool programs, and by leveraging its media assets, which include "It Ain't Rocket Science," an original television series that introduces families to STEM events and careers."