USA Renews ‘Suits’

USA has renewed Suits for a 16-episode fifth season, the network announced Monday. No premiere date for the new season has been set.

Suits is currently in its fourth season, averaging nearly 4 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same day ratings, 1.6 million viewers 18-49, and 1.7 million 25-54. The scripted drama’s midseason finale is scheduled for Aug. 20.

“Suits continues to fire on all cylinders, delivering provocative storytelling and complex characters that viewers can’t get enough of,” said USA president Chris McCumber. “With some of the best writing on television, and a brilliant ensemble cast, we anticipate a spectacular fifth season for a series that has become a marquee property for USA.”

Suits is produced by Universal Cable Productions and is executive produced by creator Aaron Korsh.

USA premiered two new scripted dramas, Rush and Satisfaction in July. According to data from SNL Kagan, the network will spend $877.2 million on programming this year, 20% more than it spent in 2011.