NBCU Roadblock to Mark 100 Days Until Olympics

NBCUniversal is planning a huge promotional roadblock for the Olympics on Nov. 1, 100 days before the games open in PyeongChang, South Korea.

At 8 p.m., more than a dozen NBCU TV networks will run a promotional spot for the Olympics.

As part of effort, new primetime Olympic host Mike Tirico will report live from Korea, appearing on NBCU shows including Today, NBC Nightly News and The Dan Patrick Show on NBCSN. Material from Tirico will also be aired by NBC’s 239 local broadcast affiliates and regional sports networks.

Prospective Olympic athletes will also be appearing on shows including Tonight, Closing Bell and New York Live.



Also taking part in the promotional effort will be more than 50 NBCU websites, the Universal Parks and Resorts, and The Show at NBC Studios in Rockefeller Plaza.

“With the temperature dropping and winter on the horizon, the 100 Days celebration is the perfect time to amplify our Olympic engagement plan,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, NBC Sports Group. “No company can match the promotional power of NBCUniversal, and we are maximizing those unprecedented assets more than ever before. The 100 Days celebration will thrust our already robust campaign into its next phase, building momentum right up until February 8, the first night of our primetime coverage.”

The Olympic Channel will air The 100 Days Out Special at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Jimmy Roberts and Carolyn Manno with performances by Darius Rucker and Grace VanderWaal.