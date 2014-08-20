NBC Cancels ‘Working the Engels’

NBC has canceled summer comedy Working the Engels following one season.

Produced with Halfire-Core Entertainment and Shaw Media, the series marked the first half-hour comedy co-produced by U.S. and Canadian broadcasters.

Working the Engels last aired Aug. 7, drawing a 0.8 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among adults 18-49. NBC earlier this month renewed two other summer comedy series, Undateable and Welcome to Sweden.

Katie and Jane Ford created Working the Engels and executive produced with Howard Busgang, Tom Nursall and Noreen Halpern.