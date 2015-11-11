NAB New York: Sony's Mosko Says Fall Season 'Concerning'

Sony Pictures Television chief Steve Mosko kicked off the rebranded NAB Show New York (formerly Content and Communications World) on Wednesday with a wide-ranging conversation with veteran TV business journalist Bill Carter.

Mosko addressed the fall broadcast season, which he called "a little concerning" in terms of scrutiny of new premiere ratings, especially in the fall season, which has quickly put Sony's The Player (on NBC) on the hot seat

"In the subscription world, you can discover and find content over time," he said. "In the broadcast network world," by comparison, a premiere episode is pressure-packed, "like the opening of a movie."

The Player, up against formidable Thursday competition in NFL football and ABC's "TGIT" lineup, has had live/same-day ratings struggles out of the gate and saw its order shaved from 13 episodes to 10. "It's no knock on NBC," Mosko added. "It's the linear world and the way it's set up."

Despite the headwwinds, and the increasing penetration of cable and SVOD content like Sony's own Better Call Saul (AMC) and The Art of More (Crackle), Mosko said, "There's still something about a big broadcast show" in terms of driving profits and the cultural conversation.

The NAB Show New York continues Thursday with sessions addressing topics like branded content and the broadcast inventive auction.