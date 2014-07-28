‘Manhattan’ Premieres to 1.8M Viewers

The series premiere of Manhattan drew 1.8 million total viewers Sunday via WGN America and multiple Tribune Broadcasting stations, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The scripted drama, from Tribune, Lionsgate and Skydance premiered on WGN America and 33 Tribune stations. Viewership numbers for only 14 of those stations are included in the initial tally. WGN America expects to have more complete numbers available later this week when Nielsen live-plus-three data becomes available.

Manhattan is the second original scripted drama for WGN America, following Salem, which bowed April 20. That premiere drew 1.5 million total viewers to its initial telecast, and 2.3 million viewers across four plays on its premiere night.

WGN America is currently available in 71.4 million homes, representing 61.7% of the country.