HBO Renews ‘The Leftovers’

HBO has renewed post-apocalyptic drama The Leftovers for a second season.

The series, from creators and executive producers Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, is currently in its first season. The June 29 series premiere drew 1.8 million viewers live-plus-same day — below premieres for other recent new original series True Detective (2.3 million in January) and Silicon Valley (just under 2 million in April).

The Leftovers season finale is slated for Sept. 7. No premiere date for the second season has been announced.

“We are thrilled to bring back The Leftovers for a second season with the exceptional talents of Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta,” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo. “It has been truly exciting to see the overwhelming response to their provocative and original storytelling. We look forward to continuing the journey as the show delves deeper into the lives of those who remain.”

Peter Berg and Sarah Aubrey also serve as executive producers on the series, which is produced by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.