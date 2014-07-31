FX Networks Select Zenith for Media Buying

FX Network picked media agency Zenith to handle TV and digital planning and buying for its FX, FXX, FXM and FX Now brands.

Zenith already works for FX’s 21st Century Fox sibling 20th Century Fox Filmed Entertainment, giving it entertainment expertise. It also has considerable clout in national and local buying. The account had been handled by MediaStorm.

“We’re excited and energized to be joining forces with Zenith, a trusted partner of 20th Century Fox Filmed Entertainment, as we evolve and position our business for continued success in a time of breathtaking change and opportunity,” said Stephanie Gibbons, president of marketing and on-air for FX Networks.

The assignment is effective immediately. Zenith’s first task will be the launch of American Horror Story: Freak Show in October.

“We are thrilled to be working with FX Networks and their incredible line up of award-winning shows and quality commercial programming,” said Tim Jones, chairman and CEO, ZenithOptimedia – North America.

Zenith is part of Publicis Group. The account will be managed from Zenith’s L.A. office, while buying will be handled in Los Angeles and New York.