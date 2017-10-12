Fox Casts BB Gun-Loving Ralphie for ‘Christmas Story Live!’

Fox has cast 11-year-old Andy Walken from Seattle for the part of Ralphie Parker, the lead character in the network’s A Christmas Story Live!



The special, a rethinking of the 1983 movie and more recent Broadway production, airs Sunday, Dec. 17.

More than 350 children were considered for the part. Ralphie desperately wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, but most of the adults in his life fear he’ll shoot his eye out.

As Fox has announced, Maya Rudolph plays Ralphie’s mother and Matthew Broderick is the narrator.

The special comes from Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. It will be filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, both veterans of Fox’s Grease Live production, will executive produce. Scott Ellis is an executive producer and will oversee the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski is an executive producer and will be the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who composed the original score to “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will compose new songs for the television event.