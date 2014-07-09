BBC America Renews ‘Orphan Black’ #TCA14

BBC America has renewed drama Orphan Black and ordered new drama Tatau, the network announced Wednesday at its TCA summer press tour presentation.

The season two finale of Orphan Black in June drew 1.38 million viewers in Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers. Season three from Temple Street Productions is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Supernatural thriller Tatau is scheduled to begin filming in September. The series is a co-production of BBC America and Touchpaper TV and is written by Richard Zajdlic.

BBC America also announced that it will broadcast the second season of the U.K. series Broadchurch, currently in production in England. Earlier in the day, the network announced another new scripted drama, The Last Kingdom.