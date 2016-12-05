Amy Calvert Tapped to Lead KJRH in Tulsa

Amy Calvert, a broadcaster experienced in news, marketing, sales and promotions, has been named VP and general manager of KJRH, the E.W. Scripps-owned NBC affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She will assume the position in early 2017, Scripps said.

Calvert joins the station from GEB America, a digital satellite network featuring Christian and family programming, where she was general manager. National Religious Broadcasters named KGEB, the network’s Tulsa station, its 2016 station of the year.

Calvert was named GEB America’s general manager in 2013 after serving as the network’s VP of marketing and sales. From 2001-2007, she managed creative services for TV Guide Channel.

