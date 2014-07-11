AMC Orders Martial-Arts Drama ‘Badlands’ #TCA14

AMC has given a straight-to-series order to martial-arts drama Badlands, the network announced Friday during the TCA summer press tour.

Badlands is based on the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West. It focuses on a warrior and young boy on a dangerous journey in search of enlightenment. The network has ordered six one-hour episodes of the series and will premiere the first in late 2015 or early 2016.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Al Gough and Miles Millar. Earlier Friday, MTV announced that it had given a straight-to-series order to fantasy series Shannara, also from Gough and Millar.

Badlands will be produced by AMC Studios. Stacy Sher, Michael Shamberg, Daniel Wu and Stephen Fung will also serve as executive producers.