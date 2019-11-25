Coming to The Video Show: The C-SPAN Bus, Live Video Streaming, On-Site VR and AR Demos, Lectures, and Book Signings

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nov. 24, 2019) — Attendees at The Video Show, coming up on Wed. and Thurs., Dec. 4 and 5, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the Nation's Capital, will be getting more than just an exciting, video-focused exhibit floor and a conference with over 100 sessions.

A range of information-rich features will be available in addition to the show's slate of content sessions and its FREE exhibition of the latest in video production, post and audio gear (where companies including Sony, Canon, AJA, and Nikon will take part). For a full rundown on the content streams, visit the conference web site.

C-SPAN's Bus, an interactive mobile exhibit and production studio, will be on site.

Podcasting expert Eric Nuzum, video producer Amy DeLouise and America's Cup documentarian Gary Jobson will sign copies of their new books.

TIVA-DC will live stream both days, and AVNation will be producing live podcasts from the show

Live VR demos will be provided by studio Balti Virtual, while AR expert Stephen Black will share his groundbreaking work.

Anyone with a floor pass to the exhibit space – FREE if you register before Tuesday, Dec. 3 – will have access to a range of innovative features designed to enhance The Video Show experience and provide them with even more actionable insight and knowledge.

One of the largest conferences and exhibitions on the East Coast, it promises to be a must-attend event for everyone from working professionals to serious enthusiasts.

C-SPAN is There!

Attendees can tour the C-SPAN Bus, an interactive, multimedia mobile classroom and production studio that travels the country, showcasing the network's public affairs programming and resources. The high-tech, interactive C-SPAN Bus comprises:

• Access to an exclusive interactive experience available on 11 large-screen tablets featuring C-SPAN programming and myriad of political and educational resources.

• A smart TV and classroom area for conversations with students and teachers.

• A high-definition TV production studio for taped and live programming.

• A 360-degree video station featuring C-SPAN's unfiltered coverage of high-profile events and insightful, behind-the-scenes tours of U.S. landmarks.

• A D.C.-themed selfie station where visitors can share their Bus experiences through social media.

TIVA-DC's Live Streaming Studio



TIVA-DC, the Television, Interactive & Video Association of D.C., will be streaming live from the show floor throughout both days. TIVA-DC is a not-for-profit trade group formed to serve the needs of the growing DC-area production community, including Maryland and Virginia. With its focus on the fast-growing local market, TIVA offers a range of career growth opportunities, tech seminars, educational outreach, mentoring and award ceremonies. Attendees are invited to stop by their booth at the exhibition hall to get a tour of their streaming set-up or sign up to be interviewed.

Read more: The Video Show Lands In Nation’s Capital For Inaugural Conference

Book Signing With Podcasting Expert Eric Nuzum

Eric Nuzum, a veteran of NPR and Audible, co-founder of Magnificent Noise and a leading podcast consultant, has had a hand in launching more than 130 podcasts, including some of the most successful out there like “TED Radio Hour,” “Invisibilia,” “Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel,” The Butterfly Effect” and “West Cork.” He'll be on hand both days to sign his brand-new book, “Make Noise: A Creator's Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling.”

Book Signing With Producer and Educator Amy DeLouise

Video producer and author Amy DeLouise will be on site to sign copies of her new book, “Nonfiction Sound and Story for Film and Video: A Practical Guide for Filmmakers and Digital Content Creators (The Producer's Playbook).” Co-written with audio expert Cheryl Ottenritter, the book guides nonfiction storytellers in the art of creatively and strategically using sound to engage their audience and bring stories to life.

Book signing With Sailing Pro, ESPN Commentator and Filmmaker Gary Jobson

Gary Jobson has spent 31 years with ESPN covering nine America's Cup events. During this time he's also covered six Olympics, produced many documentaries and competed in over 5,000 races. His TV work has won him Emmys, Telly's and an ACE Award, he's authored 19 books and he happened to be the tactician for Courageous, skippered by Ted Turner, when it won the America's Cup in 1977. A prolific lecturer, he'll be on site to sign copies of his books and will be presenting a special session.

Balti Virtual's VR Demos

The team from Balti Virtual (www.baltivirtual.com) will be hosting VR demos on the show floor on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and all attendees are invited to experience some of the VR projects they've completed. Balti Virtual has created VR experiences for such brands as Starbucks, Marvel, Hallmark, Under Armor, Budweiser and Stanley Black & Decker, and they understand the game-changing ability of this technology when it comes to commercial, corporate and government users.

Artist Stephen Black's AR Demos

AR expert and author Stephen Black will be conducting demos throughout the show, and invites attendees to stop by his booth in the exhibition space to see what's possible with this fascinating technology. Black is an artist who's worked extensively in the areas of fine art, publishing and visual media, tapping AR and other new technologies to create content for broadcast and independent film.

AV Nation's On-Site Podcasts

AVNation, the network for the audio visual industry, will be hosting a live podcast at The Video Show in Washington D.C. on Dec 4. Tim Albright, AVNation's founder, will be joined on stage by Megan A. Dutta, Content Director for Systems Contractor News, where they'll discuss the expo and current pro AV events. In addition to this session, AVNation will be podcasting from The Video Show exhibit floor, interviewing speakers, instructors, exhibitors and attendees.

See Video Show Content in the Screening Room

Much of the content that's being discussed in The Video Show's content streams and studios will be available for screening in the conference's Screening Room, accessible to all attendees. In addition to a screening of the documentary 17 Blocks – whose filmmakers will be taking part in the Independent Film content stream – other video sources will include NASA, the National Parks Service, and World Wildlife Fund.

Connect with Your Colleagues

The Video Show represents an unparalleled opportunity for networking and making connections. A number of both national and local trade groups and associations will be on site and well-represented during the event, including SMPTE, TIVA-DC, AVIXA, WIFV, #GalsnGear and DDC. Attendees are invited to take full advantage of this unique gathering of industry leaders and influencers.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwcjQXjvFNw[/embed]

Attendees can register now at The Video Show's registration page to save $25 and secure Early Bird rates for The Video Show's premium Studios. Registration for The Video Show is free through Dec. 3, allowing access to the 80+ exhibitors on the show floor. Early Bird rates for premium Studio content streams are $49 for a one-day Studio Access Pass and $75 for a two-day Studio Access Pass. At the door Dec. 4–5, registration for The Video Show goes up to $25, with one-day Studio Passes available for an additional $49 and two-day Studio Passes available for $75.

Media Contact and Press Registration: Anthony Vagnoni, avagnoni communications, 973-493-8736, anthony@avagnoni.com

Exhibit/Sponsorship Opportunities: Jackie Gospodinoff, jackie.gospodinoff@futurenet.com

Speaker Opportunities: Cristina Clapp, cristina.clapp@futurenet.com

Meetings & Partnerships: Danielle Blanchette, Danielle.blanchette@futurenet.com

About The Video Show

A premier two-day event aimed at video professionals and enthusiasts alike, The Video Show encompasses every aspect of video and content creation, showcasing industry-leading brands and innovative tech startups and allowing attendees to discover and get hands-on experience with the latest gear and software. Serving the education, government, production, AV and broadcast sectors, as well as vloggers, online content creators and more, The Video Show also includes a robust program of seminars, live demos and masterclasses delivered by industry experts and inspirational speakers across 16 dedicated premium studios. The inaugural 2019 event takes place Dec. 4–5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Learn more at https://www.thevideoshow.com/.

About Future PLC

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its Media Technology group comprises such industry- leading brands as TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Broadcast Engineering Extra, Radio World, College Media Brief and other titles. Future's wider brand family also includes technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B, with brands like TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware. Its magazine portfolio titles also include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

https://www.futureplc.com/