Zaslav's Pay Jumped to $52.4M in 2011

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav's pay rose 23% to $52.4 million in 2011 from the previous year, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zaslav's salary rose nearly 50% to $2.96 million in 2011 from $2 million. His stock awards were flat at $20 million and his option awards rose to $23.9 million from $15.4 million.

Total compensation for John Hendricks, who founded Discovery and now serves as chairman of the board, declined to $8.9 million in 2011 from $9.5 million.

Two of Discovery's other top execs have either left the company or are about to leave. Former COO Peter Liguori earned $4.8 million in 2011, down from $4.9 million in 2010. And outgoing CFO Brad Singer earned $4.2.9 million, compared to $4.1 the prior year.

