YouTube TV Set to Drop SNY Regional Sports Network

Google-owned YouTube Tv will drop SNY, the last remaining, New York-based regional sports network on its lineup, as of July 1, the streaming service said Thursday.

In an e-mail notice to subscribers, YouTube TV said that SNY -- which offers live New York Mets baseball games and New York Jets football coverage -- "will no longer be available on YouTube TV.” The move also eliminates all library content recorded from SNY.

YouTube TV also said its subscribers will be able to continue watching select national Mets games on other networks such as Fox, ESPN, and TBS.

SNY on Thursday confirmed the move in a Tweet, stating that “despite our good faith efforts, YouTube TV is preparing to drop SNY and our exclusive live Mets games on July 1.”

Attention YouTube TV subscribers: https://t.co/xrB5cC0eL2 pic.twitter.com/hGKmhHDkJ1June 22, 2023 See more

YouTube TV’s removal of SNY comes after the service dropped New York-based YES Network in 2020. Earlier this year the service also dropped MLB Network from its lineup.

YouTube TV will add the NFL Sunday Ticket package this fall to its offerings after Google in December purchased the distribution rights to the out-of-market package formerly distributed by DirecTV.