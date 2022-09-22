Yankees-Dodgers Rivalry Profiled in New ESPN Documentary

ESPN will shine a light on the 1970's rivalry between baseball's New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in a new documentary set to premiere September 27.

The documentary, Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War, follows the story of the two legendary baseball franchises as they met in back-to-back World Series in 1977 and 1978. The documentary, produced by Mark Shapiro and Peter Guber, highlights a rivalry filled with colorful characters, seismic controversies and unforgettable moments, said the network.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War features interviews with former Yankees and Dodgers players including Reggie Jackson, Steve Garvey, Ron Guidry, Bucky Dent, Tommy John, Willie Randolph, Ron Cey, Dusty Baker and Graig Nettles, as well as writers and reporters who covered the teams at the time, said ESPN.

"I love baseball and I love heavyweight boxing ... the chance to do a heavyweight fight in baseball was irresistible," Gruber said. "There was no 'crying in baseball' unless you were the loser in the '70s of the Dodgers vs. Yankees uncivil war."■