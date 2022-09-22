Yankees-Dodgers Rivalry Profiled in New ESPN Documentary
'Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War' debuts September 27 and looks at 1970's battle between storied baseball teams
ESPN will shine a light on the 1970's rivalry between baseball's New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in a new documentary set to premiere September 27.
The documentary, Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War, follows the story of the two legendary baseball franchises as they met in back-to-back World Series in 1977 and 1978. The documentary, produced by Mark Shapiro and Peter Guber, highlights a rivalry filled with colorful characters, seismic controversies and unforgettable moments, said the network.
Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War features interviews with former Yankees and Dodgers players including Reggie Jackson, Steve Garvey, Ron Guidry, Bucky Dent, Tommy John, Willie Randolph, Ron Cey, Dusty Baker and Graig Nettles, as well as writers and reporters who covered the teams at the time, said ESPN.
"I love baseball and I love heavyweight boxing ... the chance to do a heavyweight fight in baseball was irresistible," Gruber said. "There was no 'crying in baseball' unless you were the loser in the '70s of the Dodgers vs. Yankees uncivil war."■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.