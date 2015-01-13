Yahoo Sets ‘Community’ Premiere Date #TCA15
Community season 6 will premiere March 17 on Yahoo, Yahoo announced Tuesday at the TCA winter press tour.
The new season, the first of an original half-hour series for the digital platform, will premiere with two new episodes, adding a new episode each week to follow.
Yahoo ordered a 13-episode arc of the series in June when it was canceled by NBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.