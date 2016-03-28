Yahoo to Host Private NewFront May 4

Yahoo plans to change things up this year with their NewFront.

The company will host a private event for brand and agency partners on May 4 at their New York office, wrote Yahoo Chief Revenue Officer Lisa Utzschneider in a blog post.

“You can expect the event to be smaller and more intimate, designed to connect our advertisers directly with the video ad offerings that can meet their goals,” said Utzschneider. “We believe it’s important to provide our advertisers with less flash and more substance this year.”

The scaled back event is a departure for Yahoo, which last year took place at Avery Fisher Hall complete with a purple carpet and the announcement of 18 new series.

The company has struggled to compete with video giants Netflix and YouTube, resulting in the shuttering of Yahoo Screen, its digital video site, in January.