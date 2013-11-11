Yahoo Aims to Personalize Video for Viewers, Advertisers

Media agency Starcom and Yahoo said they made a deal aimed at creating digital video that is more personalized and relevant for viewers and for advertisers.

Financial terms of the deal were not released. Like other digital media companies, Yahoo is targeting ad dollars currently spent on TV, which is often accused of not being as targeted or accountable ad online advertising. Yahoo was one of the companies that participated in the NewFront presentation for advertising during the Spring upfront season.

Yahoo and Starcom plan to use data about the audience to create video about topics that are resonating with consumers. The video will be in a variety of genres. The companies hope that they can create an engaged audience on behalf of advertisers, who pay top dollar for premium video.

Starcom clients include Allstate, Kraft, Kellogg's, Hallmark and Beam Inc.

"Starcom shares our vision for creating quality video experiences that draw consumers in, hold their attention because they are personalized, and deliver value for brands," Ned Brody, Head of Americas at Yahoo, said in a statement. "What is unique is how we are bringing our data and ad technology together to create video ad opportunities and personalized targeting that Starcom's clients want most. We're excited about Starcom's readiness to make this commitment to digital video with Yahoo."