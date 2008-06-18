XM Channel for Fox Business Network
It looks like “X” will mark the spot for the meeting of satellite radio and a new cable business-news channel.
Fox Business Network is getting its own channel on XM Satellite Radio starting July 14.
Fox News and Fox News Talk are already XM channels, so the move simply expands that relationship to the new business network, which launched last October.
The move also extends Fox's business programming to XM's online, podcast and mobile-delivery applications.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.