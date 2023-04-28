XFL, NBA, NHL Playoffs Action: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 29-30)

Sports fans will have plenty of pro basketball, hockey and football playoffs action to watch during the last weekend of April.

The NBA launches its second round of playoff games Sunday afternoon with the Miami Heat visiting the New York Knicks on ABC.

The NHL winds down the first round of its playoffs schedule Saturday with Game 6 telecasts of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning (TBS), New Jersey Devils-New York Rangers (ABC) and Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings (TBS) series.

The XFL will kick off its Divisional Championships games Saturday with the South Division Championship game between Arlington Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks on ESPN2. On Sunday ESPN will air the North Division Championship game between the Seattle Sea Dragons and the D.C. Defenders.

The USFL offers up week three action with two Saturday games including the New Orleans Breakers against the Birmingham Stallion (USA Network) and the Memphis Showboats against the Houston Gamblers (Fox).

On the baseball diamond, Peacock on Sunday will stream the Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins game, while ESPN will air the Philadelphia Phillies-Houston Astros game in a rematch of the 2022 World Series as part of its Sunday Night Baseball package.

On the links, CBS and Golf Channel will air final round weekend coverage of the Mexican Open PGA tournament. On the soccer field, Peacock and USA Network will air eight Premier League games combined on Saturday and Sunday, while Fox and FS1 will combine to air two MLS contests over the weekend.

NBC on Sunday will air the Alabama Grand Prix IndyCar Series race, while ESPN carries the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula One event.