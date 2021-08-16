Xbox and PlayStation Streaming Usage Dropped 14% in Q2

Despite the introduction of console upgrades last year to the two biggest video game platforms, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, the use of consoles to stream video dropped 14% globally in the second quarter, according to data recently published by Conviva.

The decline comes amid huge usage increases for smart TVs, which saw their viewing time shoot up 46% over the same period.

"For years, all devices have recorded global increases in viewing time," the latest Conviva State of Streaming report said, perhaps lending credence to the notion that the data indicates a sea change in how consumers stream video worldwide.

Notably, the No. 1 manufacturer of smart TVs globally, South Korea's Samsung, is seeing growth in global viewing market share, according to the same report.

Samsung's smart TV OS, branded "Tizen" in North America, captured 12% of global streaming time in the second quarter, vs. just 10% in the second quarter of 2020.

Xbox, meanwhile, saw its share decline to 5% from 7%, while PlayStation's share was 6% vs. 7% in the year-ago period.

Other smart TV makers saw their streaming shares increase, too, including LG and Vizio, while the top two connected TV platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, experienced narrow declines.

Android TV remains a niche platform, meanwhile, controlling just 5% of global streaming time.