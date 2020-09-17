Sony PlayStation 5 Hits Stores Nov. 12 Starting at $399

The latest iteration of the console wars is set, with Sony on Thursday announcing a Nov. 12 North American debut for its PlayStation 5 gaming system.

The PlayStation 5 will come in at $399 for an all digital version, and $499 for one that includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

The consoles arrive two days after rival Microsoft debuts its Xbox X and S series products.

The last refresh of the two biggest video game consoles occurred in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Like the new Xbox, PlayStation 5’s principal video streaming upgrades come in the form of screen resolution, with the device supporting 4K.

Also read: Microsoft to Debut Next-gen Xbox Consoles Series ‘X’ and ’S’ Nov. 10

And similarly, there will be a big upgrade in terms of computer horsepower, starting with an AMX Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, and AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, 16 gigs of RAM and an 825GB solid-state hard drive.

The device includes an HD camera and a separately available remote for video streaming ($29.99)

Sony announced the console upgrade in this blog post.