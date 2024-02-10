'Wynonna Earp' to Ride Again in New Special on Tubi
Streaming service to resurrect Syfy's western-themed supernatural
Syfy's drama series Wynonna Earp will return to the small screen in a new special on Tubi Tv set to debut later this year, according to published reports.
The Fox-owned, ad supported streaming service teased the special based on the western-themed, action/drama series -- which ran on Syfy from 2016-2021 -- in an X (formerly Twitter) social media post Thursday that featured the script's cover page.
The Wynonna Earp: Vengeance special will be executive produced by series creator Emily Andras, with Melanie Scrofano reprising here role as the descendent of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, tasked with killing supernatural beings.
Series stars Tim Rozon and Katherine Barrell will also return for the 90-minute special, according to reports.
