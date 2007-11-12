Trending

WWOR Says Yes to YES

By

WWOR New York inked a deal with YES Network to keep the MyNetworkTV affiliate as the exclusive broadcast home of the New York Yankees. The deal covers the 2008 season.

“We enjoy a great partnership with the YES Network and are thrilled to remain the Yankees’ broadcast home,” said WWOR VP/General Manager Lew Leone.

WWOR is owned by the Fox Television Stations.