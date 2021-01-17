WWE Moves ‘Wrestlemania’ Event to Florida

WWE will hold its Wrestlemania 37 event this April in Florida, likely in front of live fans, the organization said Saturday.

The WWE also announced that its 2022 Wrestlemania event will be held in Arlington, Tx. and the 2023 event will take place in Los Angeles.

Wrestlemania 27 will take place on April 10 and April 11 in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium, according to the organization. The move to Florida-- the event was originally slated to be held in Los Angeles -- will give the WWE the opportunity to have live fans attend the event. The organization said it will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the WWE held its Wrestlemania 36 event without fans in its Orlando studios due to the pandemic.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank [Florida] Governor DeSantis, [Tampa Bay] Mayor Castor, [Arlington, Tx.] Mayor Williams and [Inglewood, Ca.] Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities,” Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO said in a statement.