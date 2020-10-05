WWE Names Barstool CEO Nardini to Board

WWE said that it has elected Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, to its board of directors.

“Erika is a seasoned executive with a tremendous track record of building businesses, developing experiences, and engaging different audiences across the media ecosystem,” said Vince McMahon, WWE chairman & CEO. “Her entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen and understanding of today’s consumers will serve as a perfect addition to our board of directors.”

Nardini became Barstool Sports’ first CEO in 2016. During her tenure, the company has launched more than 35 brands in sports, entertainment, female lifestyle and sports betting.

Earlier this year Nardini launched a strategic partnership with casino operator Penn National Gaming. In September, they launched the Barstool Sportsbook.

Before joining Barstool, Nardina held posts at Microsoft, AOL, Demand Media and Yahoo!. She’s on the advisory boards of Premiere Lacrosse League and Food52.