WWE Launches Free WWE Network Offering

The WWE is offering viewers a free version of its subscription WWE Network streaming service, which will feature more than 15,000 WWE titles, the company said Monday.

The service, which is available through the WWE App, will offer select historical WWE pay-per-view events as well as weekly WWE highlights and recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT, said WWE officials. The service will also offer new programming such as Raw Talk, which will air immediately following each RAW episode.

The service will complement the $9.99 per month WWE Network, which currently has more than 2 million subscribers, and offers library content as well as the WWE’s pay-per-view events.

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to re-imagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”