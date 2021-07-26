WWE, Blumhouse TV to Develop Vince McMahon Limited Scripted Series

WWE and Blumhouse Television will develop a scripted series based on WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

The limited scripted series, The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon, will delve into the government’s 1994 indictment of McMahon for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, according to the pro wrestling outfit. The series marks the first scripted series for the WWE and the first scripted portrayal of the organization’s longtime chairman.

Read Also: WWE to Offer New Year's Day Event

Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum along with Blumhouse TV President and former USA president Chris McCumber will develop the series.

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” said McCumber in a statement. “To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”

Added WWE Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn: “Jason [Blum], Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history.”

McMahon, Blum, McCumber, Dunn and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers for the series, said WWE.