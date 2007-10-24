Trending

Writers Guild Postpones FremantleMedia Rally

The Writers Guild of America West called off a planned demonstration against FremantleMedia Wednesday due to the wildfires in Southern California. The union said it would reschedule the event for a later date.

WGAW has been stumping for better working conditions for game-show/reality workers. FremantleMedia is one of the biggest names in both of those genres, with American Idol, The Price Is Right and Family Feud among its productions.