WOW! Makes YouTube TV Its Go-To Bundled Video Service, Officially Ends WOW! tv+
Englewood, Colo. cable operator will now offer Google’s vMVPD with all its high-speed internet bundles
Englewood, Colo.-based cable operator WideOpenWest (aka WOW!) codified what has looked like its obvious video strategy moving forward, officially ending its own IPTV service, WOW! tv+, and making YouTube TV its go-to video platform for bundling with high-speed internet service.
WOW! ended Q1 with 117,100 remaining customers on the video side, and the company said the process of migrating this group over to YouTube TV will begin this summer.
No promotional enticements for YouTube TV were specifically described in WOW!'s press release (opens in new tab) Monday, although the cable operator did hint at “special promotional offers with the potential for significant savings.” Google is offering the virtual pay TV service, which has more than 100 channels, for $64.99 for the first three months, then $72.99 thereafter.
WideOpenWest stopped marketing WOW! tv+ back in June 2020, while offering its customers at the time a selection of YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and Philo to bundle with high-speed internet.
It took three years, but now WOW! has simplified the offering around YouTube TV, which is the biggest vMVPD with over 5 million subscribers.
“We are very pleased to deliver a seamless TV experience to our customers with this new partnership while continuing to execute on our broadband-first strategy,” WOW! CEO Teresa Elder said. “This furthers our commitment to provide our customers with the highest quality services at the best value.”
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!