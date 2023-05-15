WOW! Makes YouTube TV Its Go-To Bundled Video Service, Officially Ends WOW! tv+

Englewood, Colo.-based cable operator WideOpenWest (aka WOW!) codified what has looked like its obvious video strategy moving forward, officially ending its own IPTV service, WOW! tv+, and making YouTube TV its go-to video platform for bundling with high-speed internet service.

WOW! ended Q1 with 117,100 remaining customers on the video side, and the company said the process of migrating this group over to YouTube TV will begin this summer.

No promotional enticements for YouTube TV were specifically described in WOW!'s press release (opens in new tab) Monday, although the cable operator did hint at “special promotional offers with the potential for significant savings.” Google is offering the virtual pay TV service, which has more than 100 channels, for $64.99 for the first three months, then $72.99 thereafter.

WideOpenWest stopped marketing WOW! tv+ back in June 2020, while offering its customers at the time a selection of YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and Philo to bundle with high-speed internet.

It took three years, but now WOW! has simplified the offering around YouTube TV, which is the biggest vMVPD with over 5 million subscribers.

“We are very pleased to deliver a seamless TV experience to our customers with this new partnership while continuing to execute on our broadband-first strategy,” WOW! CEO Teresa Elder said. “This furthers our commitment to provide our customers with the highest quality services at the best value.”