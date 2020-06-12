WideOpenWest Stops Marketing WOW! tv+, But Insists It’s Still ‘Very Much Part’ of Portfolio

Has WideOpenWest (WOW) given up already on WOW! tv+?

Tough to say, because the message coming out of the Englewood, Colo.-based cable company is decidedly mixed.

WOW said it remains committed to the Android TV-based video platform it only recently began testing in three markets.

"WOW! tv+ is an important choice we offer customers and we're committed to continuing to introduce it in markets across our footprint," a company statement issued Thursday said.

But it admits that it has stopped promoting the service on landing pages for those regions.

“As more and more cable customers choose to cut-the-cord and demand more flexible options for where, when and how they consume news and entertainment, WOW has shifted to meet those demands,” the statement also said.

Currently, those landing pages heavily promote WOW high-speed internet products. Clicking on the “Streaming TV” tab in those regions surfaces marketing for third-party virtual MVPD services YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV and Philo, with nary a mention of WOW! tv+.

In February, WOW announced a trial in the Charleston, S.C. market where it would market those four vMVPD services to local high-speed internet customers. That trial has apparently been expanded to other parts of the WOW footprint.

Also read: Cable Operator WOW! to Market vMVPDs Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Philo in Charleston

“Our strategic focus is on our broadband business and we have updated wowway.com to better serve consumers as they increasingly choose streaming services over traditional video,” the company stated. “Most of WOW's new customers are now choosing our HSD-only offering as they look for a viewing experience that better aligns with their budget and entertainment preferences.”

Also read: WideOpenWest Expands Android TV-based WOW! tv+ to Cleveland and Central Michigan

It was only early March when WOW also began testing WOW tv+ in Columbus, Ohio. It expanded those tests to Cleveland and Central Michigan last month.

“WOW! tv+ is very much a part of our product and services portfolio that is designed to offer consumers maximum flexibility and choice. We continue to introduce WOW! tv+ in new markets across our footprint,” the statement said.

“If a customer requests a more traditional video experience, we are able to offer WOW! tv+ and our traditional video product, when WOW! tv+ isn't available, through our call centers and sales teams,” WOW added.