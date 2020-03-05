WideOpenWest Testing Android TV-based WOW! tv+ in Columbus, Ohio

WideOpenWest announced this week that it’s testing a new Android TV-based video system in its Columbus, Ohio footprint.

WOW! tv+ will have the usual Android TV accoutrements: That is, access to Netflix, YouTube and every other OTT app in the vast flora and fauna of the Google Play store. It will also have voice navigation capabilities, of course, from the native integration of Google Assistant.

The move comes just after Englewood, Colorado-based mid-sized cable operator WOW! Announced that it’s now bundling virtual pay TV services Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Charleston, S.C.

WOW! lost another 6,300 TV video customers in the third quarter, its base shrinking to just under 381,000 subscribers. It’s clearly looking for a new video solution that’s sticker and more sustainable.

"Our WOW! tv+ offering in Columbus is another way we are providing choices to consumers and empowering them to determine when, where and how they consume information and entertainment," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!, in a statement. ”The industry is changing and so is WOW!. Moving to an IP-based video service makes more efficient use of our broadband network, ultimately providing our customers with an enhanced viewing experience."