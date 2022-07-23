World Track & Field Championships; Tour de France Final Stage: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 23-24)

This weekend’s live TV Sports lineup stars on the baseball diamond as Major League Baseball enters the first weekend after its annual All-Star break with FS1’s Saturday night telecast of the Texas Rangers and Oakland A’s matchup.

On Sunday, Peacock’s afternoon baseball game will pit the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.

On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will televise the IndyCar Hy-VeeDeels.com 250 race and on Sunday will air the IndyCar Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300. USA Network on Saturday will televise the Xfinity Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race and on Sunday will air the NASCAR Cup M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 race on Sunday.

USA will feature coverage of the final stages of the Tour de France on Saturday and Sunday, while NBC will offer Saturday coverage of the Track & Field World Championships.

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air final round coverage of the Senior British Open, while CBS and Golf Channel will provide weekend coverage of the PGA 3M Open tournament.

NBA TV will offer WNBA doubleheader game telecasts on Saturday and Sunday, while FS1 will air a Sunday MLS game between the Atlanta United and LA Galaxy.■