World Track & Field Championships; Tour de France Final Stage: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 23-24)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
This weekend’s live TV Sports lineup stars on the baseball diamond as Major League Baseball enters the first weekend after its annual All-Star break with FS1’s Saturday night telecast of the Texas Rangers and Oakland A’s matchup.
On Sunday, Peacock’s afternoon baseball game will pit the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.
On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will televise the IndyCar Hy-VeeDeels.com 250 race and on Sunday will air the IndyCar Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300. USA Network on Saturday will televise the Xfinity Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race and on Sunday will air the NASCAR Cup M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 race on Sunday.
USA will feature coverage of the final stages of the Tour de France on Saturday and Sunday, while NBC will offer Saturday coverage of the Track & Field World Championships.
On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air final round coverage of the Senior British Open, while CBS and Golf Channel will provide weekend coverage of the PGA 3M Open tournament.
NBA TV will offer WNBA doubleheader game telecasts on Saturday and Sunday, while FS1 will air a Sunday MLS game between the Atlanta United and LA Galaxy.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
