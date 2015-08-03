‘World News Tonight’ Anchor David Muir to Cohost B&C Hall of Fame

ABC News’ World News Tonight anchor David Muir has been tapped to cohost the 25th anniversary Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame gala on Oct. 20 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

Muir joins previously announced cohosts Hoda Kotb and Regis Philbin.

Muir is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and, along with anchoring World News Tonight, co-anchors 20/20. He joined ABC News in 2003 as anchor of overnight news program World News Now. Muir has been awarded multiple Edward R. Murrow awards and earned top honors from the Society of Professional Journalists for his overseas reporting.

The 2015 Hall of Fame class includes:

• Ed Carroll – COO, AMC Networks, Inc.

• Michael T. Fries – president and CEO, Liberty Global

• Don Garber – commissioner, Major League Soccer; CEO, Soccer United Marketing

• Chris Geraci – president of National Broadcast, OMD

• Kathie Lee Gifford – cojost, fourth hour of NBC’s Today

• Robert A. Iger – chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company

• Lou LaTorre – president, advertising sales, Fox Cable Networks (Retired)

• Alfred C. Liggins III – chairman and CEO, TV One

• Philip J. Lombardo – CEO, Citadel Communications Company, L.P.

• Dave Lougee – president, Tegna Media

• Dr. Phil McGraw – host and executive producer, Dr. Phil

• Donna Speciale – president, Turner Broadcasting Ad Sales

For more information on this year’s inductees and for tickets, go to bchalloffame.com.