WNBA Season Resumes, Premier League Season Kicks Off: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (August 17-18)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The WNBA’s return to the court after a monthlong break for the Paris Summer Olympics and the launch of the English Premier League’s 2024-25 season lead the list of live sports events on television this weekend.
The second half of the WNBA season continues on Saturday with CBS airing a doubleheader featuring the Minnesota Lynx-Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty-Las Vegas Aces games. On Sunday, ABC will air the Seattle Storm-Indiana Fever matchup, while NBA TV airs the Los Angeles Sparks-Aces game.
On the soccer field, the Premier League kicks off its 2024-25 season over the weekend with NBC televising the Aston Villa-West Ham game and USA airing the Liverpool-Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton-Arsenal games. On Sunday, NBC will televise the Manchester City-Chelsea game while USA airs the Crystal Palace-Brentford match.
In the octagon, ESPN will distribute UFC 305 featuring a main-event matchup between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. In the boxing ring, ESPN Saturday will televise the super middleweight boxing match between Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.
On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air coverage of the final rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA tournament. On the baseball diamond, Roku TV will stream the Miami Marlins-New York Mets game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast features the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers contest.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.