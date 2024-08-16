WNBA Season Resumes, Premier League Season Kicks Off: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (August 17-18)

The WNBA regular season resumes this weekend following a break for the Paris Summer Olympics.

The WNBA’s return to the court after a monthlong break for the Paris Summer Olympics and the launch of the English Premier League’s 2024-25 season lead the list of live sports events on television this weekend.

The second half of the WNBA season continues on Saturday with CBS airing a doubleheader featuring the Minnesota Lynx-Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty-Las Vegas Aces games. On Sunday, ABC will air the Seattle Storm-Indiana Fever matchup, while NBA TV airs the Los Angeles Sparks-Aces game.

On the soccer field, the Premier League kicks off its 2024-25 season over the weekend with NBC televising the Aston Villa-West Ham game and USA airing the Liverpool-Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton-Arsenal games. On Sunday, NBC will televise the Manchester City-Chelsea game while USA airs the Crystal Palace-Brentford match.

In the octagon, ESPN will distribute UFC 305 featuring a main-event matchup between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. In the boxing ring, ESPN Saturday will televise the super middleweight boxing match between Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will air coverage of the final rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA tournament. On the baseball diamond, Roku TV will stream the Miami Marlins-New York Mets game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast features the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers contest.