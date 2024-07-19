WNBA All-Star Game, Jake Paul-Mike Perry Fight: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 20-21)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The WNBA’s All-Star game highlights a short list of marquee live TV sports events scheduled over the weekend.
ABC on Sunday will televise the WNBA All-Star Game from Phoenix. Brionna Jones along with rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will lead the WNBA All-Stars against Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and the women's U.S. Olympics basketball team.
Turning to ring sports, DAZN on Saturday will distribute the Jake Paul-Mike Perry cruiserweight boxing match. The fight replaces the previously scheduled Paul-Mike Tyson bout, which was postponed until November due to a Tyson injury.
In the octagon, ESPN will distribute a UFC Fight Night card featuring the Amanda Lemos-Virna Jandiroba strawweight fight.
On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will air the Pro Motocross Championship's Washougal National race. On Sunday, the network will televise the NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 event.
On the baseball field, The Roku Channel will stream the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks-Minnesota Twins, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will feature the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
On the golf course, NBC and USA Network will televise the British Open, while CBS and Golf Channel will televise the Dana Open LPGA Tour event.
