Netflix's Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Rescheduled For November

The postponed July Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match will now take place in November.

The Netflix-streamed fight will now take place on November 15, nearly four months after the original July 20 date was postponed due to Tyson suffering an ucler flareup, according to boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotions.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T Stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement.

The November 15 event will also feature the rematch between women's super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The 57-year-old Tyson had an ulcer flare-up on May 26 during a flight to Los Angeles. The sanctioned fight against the 27-year-old Paul will be Tyson’s first since 2005.

Tyson said in a statement: “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.”