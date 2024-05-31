Netflix’s Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Boxing Event Postponed

Netflix's highly anticipated Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match has been postponed less than a week after Tyson suffered a medical incident on an airplane.

The fight was postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on May 26 during a flight to Los Angeles and will be rescheduled for a date to be announced by June 7, according to the event’s promoter Most Valuable Promotions. The sanctioned fight would have been the 57-year-old Tyson’s first since 2005.

"The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed," said MVP in a statement. "During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations."

The fighters were expected to box eight, 2-minute rounds – traditional pro fights are usually 3 minutes – and the boxer’s gloves will weight 14 ounces instead of standard 10 ounces.

The fight would have been Netflix's first foray into live boxing and the latest in a number of live sports events distributed by the streaming service. Last November Netflix distributed the Netflix Cup golf tournament pitting Formula 1 drivers against professional golfers, as well as the March 3 Netflix Slam tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Below is the full press release from Most Valuable Promotions:

Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Mike Tyson. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” said Jake Paul. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”