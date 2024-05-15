Netflix Signs NFL Deal, Two Live Christmas Day Games Coming to Streaming Service

Netflix has officially announced a three-year deal with the National Football League that will put live games on the streaming service for the first time, starting with two Christmas Day showdowns.

Netflix has also secured "at least one holiday game" in 2025 and 2026, according to the official announcement.

Specific matchups for Netflix's Christmas Day games will be announced later Wednesday, when the NFL releases its full 2024 game schedule.

The agreement gives the NFL partnerships with the three biggest streaming companies, with the league already licensing its NFL Sunday Ticket property to Google/YouTube, as well as Thursday Night Football to Amazon.

For its part, Netflix has already created several documentary-style programming franchises around the NFL: series Quarterback and Receiver. Last week, it drew its biggest ratings with the comedy roast of NFL future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live -- tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer, in a statement. "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We're so excited that the NFL's Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."

Added Hans Schroeder, NFL executive VP of media distribution: "The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans."

More to come...