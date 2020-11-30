WISPA Names Board Chair

Mark Radabaugh of Amplex Internet of Toledo, Ohio, has been named chairman of the board of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), succeeding Nathan Stooke.



It is a non-compensated one-year term.



Radabaugh has been a member of the WISPA board since 2013 and since 2015 has chaired its committee on FCC regulator policy formation and FCC filings.



He has also been a WISPA point person on "removing state and local barriers to broadband."



“Mark has long-been a staunch advocate of the WISP model of broadband deployment and knows our evolving industry inside and out,” said WISPA president Claude Aiken.

WISPA represents about 1,000 fixed wireless internet service providers (WISPs), equipment suppliers, support services, and others.