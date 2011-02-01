Winter, Sabin Named To Top TLC, Discovery Jobs
Shortly after being named group president over both
Discovery and TLC, Eileen O'Neill named top TLC managers to more senior posts.
Amy Winter was named general manager and executive VP of TLC.
She had been senior VP of marketing-creative at TLC. In her new job, Winter
will oversee programming, production, development, new media and marketing for
TLC.
Edward Sabin was named group chief operating officer of
Discovery and TLC. He had been COO of TLC. In his new job he will have direct
oversight for strategy, network operations, financial and business matters for
the two networks. He will also be responsible for integrated content,
break strategy, research, talent and the company's Continuing Medical Education
business.
"Amy and Edward are terrific executives who have been key
leaders at TLC over the past several years, playing critical roles in the
network's success and rise to a top 10 cable network," said O'Neill in a
statement. "In their new roles, I am confident they will help us to continue
building on the strong performances we are currently delivering at the
Discovery Channel and TLC, and cultivate even more loyal viewers for these two
great brands."
