Wilson to Lead Performance Marketing for Disney+, ESPN+

As the Walt Disney Co. expands its direct-to-consumer business it named Brad Wilson as executive VP, performance marketing, for Disney+ and ESPN+.

Wilson had been chief marketing officer at Lending Tree. He will report to Michael Paull, president, Disney Streaming Services, part of the company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International group.

"Brad is a talented and accomplished marketing executive who shares our vision for data-driven marketing that will accelerate customer growth, engagement, and retention for ESPN+ and the upcoming Disney+ streaming service,” said Paull, "Brad’s wealth of experience gained from building and growing some of the most well-known online consumer brands will be invaluable to our team as we continue to drive growth for ESPN+ and prepare for the upcoming Disney+ launch.”

Before Lending Tree, Wilson as general manager of Travelocity for North America. Earlier he held marketing and brand management roles at Nutrisystem, Blockbuster Online and Match.com.

“The rapid growth of ESPN+ has been impressive to watch as a fan, and much like the millions of eagerly awaiting consumers, I’ve been counting down the days to the launch of Disney+,” Wilson said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to working with Michael and the talented team across The Walt Disney Company.”