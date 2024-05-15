Will Ferrell to Create and Star in New Netflix Comedy Series About a Fictional Pro Golfer

While it may be turning down the volume a bit on expensive action movies, Netflix is maintaining the star wattage when it comes to new TV series.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that Will Ferrell will co-create and star in a new comedy about a fictional golf legend, titled Golf.

Netflix said it has placed a 10-episode order for the show, which doesn't yet have a drop date.

Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz will serve as co-creators, executive producers and show-runners of Ferrell's first TV comedy, with Youssef also appearing in front of the camera.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor are executive producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Netflix's announcement Wednesday didn't include a logline for the show, but IMDB describes the project's story as revolving around "a professional golfer as he becomes the face of a new controversial league."

Ferrell has long been established as one of the more reliable box office draws in cinematic comedy. But outside of the show that brought him to fame, Saturday Night Live, he's largely eschewed TV comedy.