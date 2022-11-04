WICT Network: Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery Among Top Companies for Women

Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Comcast are among the top companies for female employment, according to The WICT Network’s recent PAR workplace diversity study.

The 2022 Top Companies for Women to Work survey named five operators and five programming companies as places that feature strong gender diversity, as well as equity and inclusion efforts based on pay equity and advancement opportunities and resources for work/life integration, according to The WICT Network. Other operators highlighted in the survey include Cable One, Charter Communications, Cox Communications and Midco, while A+E Networks, AMC Networks, and Revolt were named on the programming side.

“We congratulate this year’s PAR Top Companies for Women to Work for their exemplary DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] practices,” The WICT Network president and CEO Maria Brennan said. “The data tells the story: Despite the challenges our industry has faced over the last three years, companies have created environments where women are able to grow and thrive. We applaud the commitment of time and resources each of our participants dedicated to complete the 2022 survey.”

The survey results follow increases in female employment across the industry revealed in the 2022 AIM/PAR Workplace Diversity Study, released last month in conjunction with The WICT Network Leadership Conference and the NAMIC Conference. The survey reported that female representation in the workforce increased by 5 percentage points compared to the last survey in 2019, even as women overall were significantly more impacted by the pandemic in terms of employment.

The survey also reported a decline in workforce representation among people of color.

Brennan told Multichannel News she was pleasantly surprised by the gains women made in the workplace as part of the AIM/PAR survey. “Given the losses that women suffered during the pandemic, it was the opposite inside our industry,” she said. “I have great hopes for the next time we do the survey.” ■