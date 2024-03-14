WICT Marks PAR Initiative's 20 Years at Signature Luncheon

Marking 20 years of the PAR Initiative -- measuring pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources for work/life integration for women employees in cable -- The WICT Network is recognizing the efforts of six companies with "Platinum" status at the 2024 Signature Luncheon in New York on Friday, April 19. The xix companies have most consistently ranked as a “top company for women to work” over the two decades of the PAR program.

The Signature Luncheon will be held Cipriani 42nd Street following The Cable Center’s Hall of Fame celebration the prior evening (at the Ziegfeld Ballroom).

The PAR Initiative is the key research endeavor to recruit, retain and advance women in media, entertainment and technology. The newest AIM/PAR Workplace Diversity Survey is currently deployed with results to be announced during Diversity Week 2024.

The 2024 Platinum PAR Operators:

The 2024 Platinum PAR Programmers:

A comprehensive advocacy program helping companies to set goals, institutionalize policies, measure progress and achieve results, the PAR Initiative showcases best practices in achieving stronger gender diversity. With a goal to improve diversity metrics for women, the PAR Initiative is supported by all of The WICT Network’s local chapters and is underwritten by the Walter Kaitz Foundation. The PAR Survey is administered in partnership with the NAMIC AIM Survey.